Comparing Zovio (ZVO) and Its Rivals

Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) is one of 63 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zovio to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Zovio Competitors 584.76% -55.59% 3.21%

56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million -$54.81 million -9.53 Zovio Competitors $499.76 million $33.29 million 35.84

Zovio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zovio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio Competitors 441 1242 1424 65 2.35

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Zovio’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio’s peers have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zovio peers beat Zovio on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

