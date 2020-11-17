Head to Head Comparison: Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) & Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Thai Airways International Public and Copa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Copa 1 5 9 0 2.53

Copa has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Copa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Copa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.04 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Copa $2.71 billion 1.16 $247.00 million $7.92 9.42

Copa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Volatility & Risk

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Copa -10.25% 8.34% 3.61%

Summary

Copa beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; and tourism business. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

