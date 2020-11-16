CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 79,185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.