Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $188.41 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

