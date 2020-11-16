American International Group Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.33.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,979 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,386 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $522.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

