American International Group Inc. Sells 4,999 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $141,260,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 41.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,665,000 after buying an additional 875,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

