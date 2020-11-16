Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,129 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $86.70 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold 268,828 shares of company stock valued at $21,335,116 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.66.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

