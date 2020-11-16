Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,392 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.