Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 639,209 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.88%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

