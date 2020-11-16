American International Group Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $133.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

