Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

