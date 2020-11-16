American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 79,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

