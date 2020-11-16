Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $68.67 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $68,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 27.3% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $61,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.3% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 133,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

