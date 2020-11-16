Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 752 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Shares of PSX opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

