Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hologic by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hologic by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hologic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

