Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $130.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $704,733. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

