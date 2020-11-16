CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,037 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE:EPD opened at $18.51 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.