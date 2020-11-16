CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $258.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.42 and a 200 day moving average of $238.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.97.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

