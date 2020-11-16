Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock opened at $99.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,269. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.