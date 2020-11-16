CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.