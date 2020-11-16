First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of AppFolio worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AppFolio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPF opened at $144.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.22. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other AppFolio news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 4,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $810,036.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,817 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

