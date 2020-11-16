CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

NYSE:HIG opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.