CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 718 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,683 shares of company stock worth $12,844,671. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

