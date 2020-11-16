CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

EXR opened at $117.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,317 shares of company stock worth $11,839,135 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

