CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 755.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $341.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

