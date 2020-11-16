Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,202 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 109.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth about $383,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

FDRR opened at $34.71 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.