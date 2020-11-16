United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 44,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

