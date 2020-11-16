CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 496 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

NYSE NUE opened at $51.66 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.