Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Chubb by 283.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 59,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $149.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,083 shares of company stock worth $21,553,106 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.31.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

