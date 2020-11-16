Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,612 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.46 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,172.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE stock opened at $134.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.53.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

