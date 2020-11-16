Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.2% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

