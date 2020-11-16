Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dover by 31.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Dover by 16.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $122.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.