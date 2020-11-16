Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,093,000 after acquiring an additional 537,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after buying an additional 478,280 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,828,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after buying an additional 447,447 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

