CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

