Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 801,061 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 801,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Marathon Petroleum worth $69,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,122,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after buying an additional 1,594,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of MPC opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $65.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

