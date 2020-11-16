Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Syneos Health worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

SYNH stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

