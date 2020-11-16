American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after purchasing an additional 938,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,319,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $290.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.