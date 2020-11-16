American International Group Inc. Sells 25,944 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,944 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

