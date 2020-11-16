Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 12,276 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,655 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

