Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 22,681 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,160 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,674 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.