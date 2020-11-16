Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

