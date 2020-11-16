1ST Source Bank Sells 9,574 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

