PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.