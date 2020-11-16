Single Point Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after buying an additional 413,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after buying an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

