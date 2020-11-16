Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

