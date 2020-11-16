First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 6,746 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $34,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.26.

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.