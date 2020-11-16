PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of PulteGroup worth $34,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 254.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 200,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 143,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 53.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.