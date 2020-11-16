First Trust Advisors LP Has $35.85 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,951 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $35,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.04.

NYSE:ALB opened at $122.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

