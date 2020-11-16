Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $37,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,771 shares of company stock valued at $512,710 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

