First Trust Advisors LP Has $40.51 Million Stock Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 319.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Inphi worth $40,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,357 shares of company stock valued at $72,411,174 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.21.

Shares of IPHI opened at $148.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $157.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

